Police: Alleged threat at Fowlerville High School believed to be 'prank'

Police have investigated an alleged threat they say occurred at Fowlerville High School last week.

FOWLERVILLE — Police have investigated an alleged threat they say occurred at Fowlerville High School last week.

On Friday, Dec. 15, police identified an individual who allegedly authored two threatening notes, the Fowlerville Police Department said Monday, Dec. 18, in a release.

"Building administrators were alerted to the discovery of two 'threatening' notes — one found in a student's backpack and another on a teacher's desk," officials said.

Police say school administrators and a school resource officer initiated an investigation to assess potential risk.

"The initial assessment indicated the notes did not target any specific individual, nor did they outline a specific means of harm," according to police.

"On Friday, law enforcement successfully identified the individual responsible for crafting the notes and proceeded to conduct an interview. It was determined the notes were written as a prank, and there was no malicious intent behind them. The individual responsible for the notes cooperated fully with the investigation."

The incident will be turned over to the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for further review, police said.

"The Fowlerville Police Department commends the swift and collaborative action taken by school administrators and School Resource Officer (Tony) Coln in addressing this matter," police said.

"The (department) will continue to work closely with school administration to reinforce security measures and raise awareness about the consequences of such incidents. Updates on the investigation will be provided as they become available."

Fowlerville High School Principal Amy Pashak issued a letter to district parents regarding the alleged threat.

"The school code of conduct for threats against staff and students will be followed and appropriate law enforcement action will take place," she wrote.

Subscrbie: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

"Please know that your children’s safety is our highest priority and we take it very seriously. Our school safety monitor is in the building every day, along with Officer Tony Coln from Fowlerville Police Department, and we are extremely vigilant in protecting our students and school."

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Police: Alleged threat at Fowlerville High School believed to be 'prank'