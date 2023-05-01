Police are investigating a reported sexual assault at Wyoming High School.

According to a Wyoming police incident report, the alleged assault occurred in the high school's locker room Friday.

The incident report lists the alleged offense as rape by threat of force.

Wyoming athletic director Matt Weber reported the allegation to Wyoming police on Saturday. The report says some students told a coach at the school that another student had been sexually assaulted on Friday afternoon inside a locker room. The coach reported what he had been told to the athletic director, who reported the allegation to police.

The Enquirer has reached out to Wyoming City Schools but has not had a response.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Alleged Wyoming High School sexual assault under investigation