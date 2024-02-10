Police allegedly seize weapons during search

Police in Bridgeport have made two arrests that resulted in several weapons, narcotics, and thousands of dollars in cash being seized.

Anthony Durham, 28, of Bridgeport, and Dominick Francis, 19, of Derby, were both arrested after a month-long investigation for suspected narcotics and weapons violations.

On Feb. 7, officers obtained search warrants for an apartment in the 200 block of Broad Street as well as a vehicle reportedly being used by Anthony Durham. Police officers reportedly located Durham inside his parked vehicle at the Charles F. Greene Homes housing community.

As police officers approached the vehicle, 19-year-old Dominick Francis of Derby fled the vehicle on foot. Francis was quickly apprehended, placed under arrest, and police said they found on him a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with a high-capacity magazine and narcotics. Francis also had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear, police said.

Francis was charged additionally with criminal possession of a firearm, illegal transfer of a pistol, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, violation of a protective order, and interfering with a police officer. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Durham was located in the vehicle and immediately placed under arrest for an outstanding domestic violence warrant. Durham is charged with third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Search warrants were executed on Durham’s vehicle and at his apartment in the 200 block of Broad Street. Officers allegedly seized an additional two 9mm semiautomatic pistols, narcotics, over $10,000 in cash, jewelry, and drug factory equipment. A stolen motorcycle was also allegedly recovered inside the apartment.

Durham was charged additionally with criminal possession of a firearm, illegal transfer of a pistol, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, operation of a drug factory, larceny of a motor vehicle, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. His bond has been set at $250,000.