Police: Allegheny County woman stabbed, nearly drowned in toilet by foster son

When state police troopers got to a home on Frank Street in Whitaker, they found a large amount of blood throughout the home.

Investigators say Elrades Wright stabbed his foster mom in the neck, tried drowning her in a toilet, and attempted to strangle her.

Laurie Price lives two doors down, and can’t believe this happened in her neighborhood.

“I’m shocked. That’s crazy. I just can’t believe it’s that close,” Price said.

Police say Wright took off in the victim’s car and led officers on a high-speed chase to West Mifflin.

Wright lost control and crashed his car not far from Robert Henry’s home.

“All the cars were up and down the street. They (were) making all kinds of noise,” Henry told Channel 11.

Wright is facing a number of charges, including attempted homicide.

The woman is in critical condition in Mercy Hospital, and had to have emergency surgery.

TRENDING NOW:

CDC: Melatonin poisoning on the rise in children Man arrested following hours-long search sparked by 911 call for woman screaming in North Park Furniture store closes without warning leaving customers frustrated VIDEO: Two people face drug charges after social media post draws police to Pittsburgh's East Hills DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts