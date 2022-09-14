Police: Alliance-area man stabbed to death in Louisville park. Two juveniles arrested

Robert Wang, The Repository
LOUISVILLE − A 22-year-old man from the Alliance area was stabbed to death in Wildwood Park and two juveniles were later arrested, according to statements issued Tuesday evening by city police.

The first statement posted on Louisville Police's Facebook page at 8:37 p.m. did not say when the killing took place. It said the department was not identifying the victim at that time because his family had not yet been notified. A message was left for a police supervisor seeking more details.

An update posted on Facebook by police at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday said, "Two juveniles have been taken into custody and are being booked into the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center on homicide related charges."

In the original statement, police said the man "was stabbed in the chest following an altercation at Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Avenue. The altercation involved several juveniles." At least one suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

