Police: Alliance man accused of punching officer in the face

ALLIANCE – A 40-year-old man is accused of punching a police officer in the face early Thursday during a domestic violence investigation.

The Alliance man was jailed on a felony count of assaulting a police officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and obstruction, according to a police report.

The report said officers were responding to a domestic violence call on North Lincoln Avenue around 12:46 a.m Thursday. The man, who was the suspect, left on foot.

The officers found the man walking in the area of Garfield Avenue and West Washington street. The man refused to stop and was taken into custody, the report said.

"Without hesitation," the report said the man punched an officer in the face with a closed fist and attacked him. He was tased and handcuffed.

He later was taken to the Stark County Jail after he was checked medically.

