Police: Alliance man called 911 at least 18 times, arrested

ALLIANCE − An Alliance man is accused of calling 911 at least 18 times Wednesday night, according to a police report.

Police said they found the 40-year-old man heavily intoxicated without an emergency at his home around 9:47 p.m. He allegedly sang and talked about guns on some of the calls.

The man was jailed in the Stark County Jail on charges of disrupting public service, a felony, and obstruction, a misdemeanor. The misdemeanor charge stemmed from his actions while being booked, police said.

He was to appear Friday in Alliance Municipal Court.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance Police arrest man for calling 911 at least 18 times in one night