Police already prevent 41 PMC Redan meetings across Ukraine

Deputy Head of the Department of Juvenile Crime Prevention of the National Police of Ukraine Yaroslav Shanko said on Ukrainian national television 1 that police had acted quickly to prevent disorder.

“...The police acted promptly and prevented any clashes between young people. Almost 800 people, most of whom are minors, were taken to police stations.”

Shanko noted the cyber police had already blocked about 20 messengers created precisely to promote this movement and destabilize the situation in the country.

“Currently, operatives of the cyber police and other operative units are establishing sources of funding and organizers of these messengers to prevent the enemy from successfully conducting this information (operation),” he added.

“The primary inspection showed that the artificial development of such a subculture is an attempt by Russian propagandists to conduct another information and psychological operation and use children to destabilize the internal situation in Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian cyber police revealed the administrator of the movement’s Telegram messenger. He turned out to be a 16-year-old teenager from the city of Dnipro.

Ukrainian police prevented hundreds of teenagers from organizing mass fights in Kyiv and many regional centers on Feb. 25-28.

According to law enforcers, the young people were inspired by Russia’s Redan subculture, which is related to the Japanese manga Hunter x Hunter.

