Police: Alstead man arrested in connection with shooting that caused life-threatening injuries

Sep. 26—ALSTEAD — N.H. State Police arrested a town resident after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound Sunday night, the agency said in a news release the following afternoon.

Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a home on MacLean Road for a report of a person who had suffered a serious gunshot wound, the release states. Upon arrival, police found a 39-year-old woman — who was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and later to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for her injuries — and two juveniles, according to police.

Police arrested Jeremy L. Fitzgerald, 44, on a felony charge of first degree assault with deadly weapon, the release states. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Cheshire County Superior Court.

The release did not include the woman's name. A State Police spokeswoman declined to answer emailed questions about her condition as of Monday afternoon, the nature of her wound or where and when police arrested Fitzgerald.

Earlier on Monday, State Police released a statement with only scant information on what they were calling an "incident" and said there was no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Michael McLaughlin at 603-223-8494, the release states.

