Police: Altamonte Springs school resource officer arrested on child porn charges

An Altamonte Springs police officer is facing child pornography charges following his arrest by cybercrime investigators Friday morning.

Steven Selph, 39, of Sorrento, was arrested by agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Lake County Sheriff’s Office on 10 counts of possession of sexual performance of a child.

Selph, a school resource officer at Spring Lake Elementary School in Altamonte Springs, shared photos and videos of underage children while chatting on a popular messaging app, agents said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Investigators said between May and September 2022, Selph sent several texts where he talked about wanting to have sex with children.

According to an arrest affidavit, Selph sent several texts while he was on duty at the school and even sent several photos of himself while in uniform.

Read: Police: Altamonte Springs school resource officer subject of child porn investigation

Investigators said between May and September 2022, Selph sent several texts where he talked about wanting to have sex with children.

According to an arrest affidavit, Selph sent several texts while he was on duty at the school and even sent several photos of himself while in uniform.

Read: Winter Park High student, 15, accused of bringing gun, bullets to school in backpack

In a statement announcing Selph’s arrest and subsequent firing, Altamonte Springs police said the department was cooperating fully in the investigation.

“We will continue cooperating with all of our law enforcement partners to pursue aggressively anyone, no matter what position they hold, who is responsible for this type of behavior,” the statement said.

It goes on to express the shocking nature of the charges.

“That anyone could view images of this kind shocks the conscience and is abhorrent to all of us, particularly from a person placed in a position of trust,” the statement read.

It goes on to express the shocking nature of the charges.

Story continues

“That anyone could view images of this kind shocks the conscience and is abhorrent to all of us, particularly from a person placed in a position of trust,” the statement read.

Read: Longwood boy, 14, charged with felony for social media threat to Lyman High School

On Friday afternoon, the Seminole County School District issued a statement to parents about the arrest:

“Today we were notified by Altamonte Springs Police Department that our Spring Lake Elementary School Resource Officer (SRO) is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for possible allegations of child pornography. The officer has been relieved of his duty, and our school is currently being supported by a newly assigned Altamonte Springs Police Department SRO.”

District officials went on to say that they did not believe that any students were involved.

Selph was booked into the Lake County Jail on no bond.

See the full statement from the school below:

Good afternoon, Spring Lake families.

Today we were notified by Altamonte Springs Police Department that our Spring Lake Elementary School Resource Officer (SRO) is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for possible allegations of child pornography. The officer has been relieved of his duty, and our school is currently being supported by a newly assigned Altamonte Springs Police Department SRO. At this time, it is not believed that any of our Spring Lake Elementary students are involved in this matter.

We will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of our students, staff, and school community. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we will provide updates as authorized by FDLE. Thank you for your shared commitment to the safety and education of our students at Spring Lake Elementary.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.