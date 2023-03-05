Police: Altoona man beat woman and terrorized her daughter

Mar. 4—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man beat and strangled a woman and terrorized her daughter, police say.

Torrell D. Lovelace, 32, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of causing mental harm to a child, strangulation and suffocation and substantial battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

A $1,000 cash bail was set for Lovelace, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman and her daughter, and abusive contact or acts or threats of violence toward anyone. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Lovelace returns to court April 12.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman told police she went to a local tavern to pick up Lovelace on Feb. 24. They got into an argument and he drove himself home in his own car.

Once they both got home, the woman said she continued to argue with Lovelace about drugs and being out late at the tavern.

The woman said she went to her room. Lovelace followed her there and yelled at her.

Lovelace then put his hands on the woman's neck and began to choke her. She became afraid of Lovelace and hit him in self defense.

The woman said she lost consciousness at some point after being struck by Lovelace. She remembers regaining consciousness, sitting on the floor against the door, and with a bloody nose.

The woman's daughter then called the police.

When police arrived, the woman said she could hear him tell officers that everything was alright. After the officers left, Lovelace came back upstairs and yelled at the woman.

The woman said she went to stay in her daughter's room because she didn't think Lovelace would strike her in front of her daughter.

The woman and her daughter told police that Lovelace has become increasingly violent in recent months. The daughter said she fears for her mother's safety. The daughter said she has started sleeping with a knife under her pillow because she is afraid of Lovelace.

The daughter said that after she called police, she hid in the closet holding a knife because of her fear of Lovelace.

The woman had broken blood vessels under her eyes. Her face was also swollen and bruised.

If convicted of the felony charges, Lovelace could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.