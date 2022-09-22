Police: Altoona man sexually assaults acquaintance he recently met

Sep. 22—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man sexually assaulted a female acquaintance he recently met after both had consumed alcohol, police say.

Trevor S. Buttke, 28, 603 Walden Court, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of third-degree sexual assault.

Buttke is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire July 16 to meet with a woman who said Buttke sexually assaulted her at her Eau Claire residence.

The woman was at the hospital for a sexual assault exam.

The woman said she, a female friend and Buttke had been hanging out at Big Falls. The woman said she and her friend met Buttke recently through a mutual friend. The woman said she had no attraction to Buttke.

The woman said she drank four or five beers while she was at Big Falls. She described her impairment condition as being buzzed rather than drunk. The woman and her friend both told police that Buttke drank significantly more beer than the woman and was very intoxicated.

The woman said the three of them left Big Falls and drove to her residence. The friend dropped the woman off so she could take a shower. The friend was going to return a short time later.

The woman said Buttke came inside her residence with her uninvited.

The woman said she took a shower, got dressed and then sat on the floor where she and Buttke began to play with her dog.

The woman said Buttke then began touching her sexually and attempted to kiss her. The woman told him to stop at least 10 times.

Buttke didn't listen to the woman, pulled off the woman's clothes, continued to touch her sexually and attempted to have intercourse with her. The woman said she continued to tell Buttke no and that the sexual contact caused her pain.

The woman got dressed after Buttke left her bedroom.

The woman's friend came back and drove Buttke to his Altoona residence.

Police interviewed Buttke three days later and he denied sexually assaulting the woman. Buttke later admitted to having sexual contact with the woman but that she never told him to stop.

If convicted, Buttke could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.