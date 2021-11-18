Police: Altoona man sexually assaults female co-worker

Nov. 18—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man sexually assaulted a female co-worker after they both had been drinking alcohol at Water Street taverns, police say.

Jack W. Nicolai, 21, 2242 James Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of third-degree sexual assault.

Nicolai is free on a $1,500 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman, drinking alcohol or entering taverns.

Nicolai returns to court Dec. 21.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called Aug. 28 to a report of a sexual assault at a Lake Street residence.

A woman said her roommate, who was intoxicated and sitting on the couch, was the victim. The roommate was wearing a wet shirt and a towel around her waist. The roommate was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

While at the hospital, the roommate said she had been out drinking the previous evening with friends on Water Street. Toward the end of the night, she said she saw Nicolai, who she knew from work.

The roommate said she and Nicolai ended up walking to her apartment.

Once there, she said she decided to take a shower. Nicolai said he also wanted to take a shower. The roommate told him he could use the other bathroom.

Nicolai went to the bathroom where the roommate was and started to fill the bathtub. The woman left her shirt and underwear on, because Nicolai was in the bathroom, and got in the shower.

Nicolai got into the shower with her and engaged in sexual contact with her. The roommate said she told Nicolai to stop at least eight times. He eventually stopped.

The roommate told police she didn't realize until the next day that she had taken a video recording of the incident.

The roommate said she asked Nicolai why he did this. His response was that he didn't know and that he thought she was "into it."

The roommate told Nicolai the incident should not have happened and told him to get out of her apartment.

During an interview with police, Nicolai said he remembered being out with the roommate on Aug. 28, but didn't remember much of what happened that evening.

If convicted, Nicolai could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.