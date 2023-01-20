Police: Altoona man shot gun inside residence while intoxicated

Jan. 19—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man fired a gun inside his residence while intoxicated, police say.

Tobias C. Jaramillo, 27, 404 Fifth St. East, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Jaramillo, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol, entering taverns or possessing weapons.

Jaramillo returns to court Feb. 28.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Altoona police officer was sent to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital on Jan. 13 regarding a domestic disturbance that was no longer in progress. The officer spoke to both Jaramillo and a woman.

The woman said Jaramillo came home from a tavern earlier that day and had a 12-pack of beer with him. She threw the beer outside because she didn't want him drinking anymore.

Jaramillo kept asking about the beer and got angry because he wanted his alcohol. The woman said she and Jaramillo were yelling during this incident.

Jaramillo then went upstairs to the guest bedroom. A short time later the woman and her friend who was visiting heard what sounded like a large hardcover book drop.

The woman said she went upstairs and smelled a bizarre odor. That's when she learned Jaramillo had discharged a firearm in the house.

Jaramillo said he remembers coming home from the tavern after 2:30 a.m. and getting into an argument with the woman. He said he was emotional about becoming a father.

Jaramillo said he remembers having a gun in his hand after drinking several beers. It was the gun he keeps under his bed.

Jaramillo said he thought about killing himself but then pointed the gun toward the ceiling of the bedroom.

"That is good enough for tonight since I'm drunk," Jaramillo said after the shooting incident.

Jaramillo said the next thing he remembers is the woman dragging him out of bed saying he needs to go to the hospital or she is calling the police.

A police officer then went to Jaramillo's residence, took photos of the bullet hole in the ceiling, and secured the gun that was used in the incident.

If convicted of both charges, Jaramillo could be sentenced to up to one year in jail.