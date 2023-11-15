Police: Amazon delivery van carjacked in DC, pursued by MD, DC helicopters

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An Amazon delivery van was carjacked on Tuesday evening in Southeast, D.C., causing a police pursuit by both the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGCPD).

Officers in the District were alerted by PGCPD’s Guardian helicopter that a carjacked vehicle they were following was entering D.C. They followed the car and said that, while the suspect was abandoning that vehicle, they carjacked another one – this time, an Amazon delivery van.

The Amazon truck was stolen in the 1100 block of Bellevue St., S.E. During the carjacking, PGCPD said shots were fired, but no one was hurt.

The delivery van was followed by PGCPD’s Guardian, MPD’s Helicopter Falcon 1, as well as police units on the ground.

The suspect was eventually found and arrested just before 8 p.m. in the 6400 block of Central Ave., Capitol Heights.

Police reported no one was injured in either carjacking or their subsequent pursuits.

