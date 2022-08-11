Police: Amazon driver shoots, fends off attacker wielding knife in Middletown

An Amazon delivery driver shot a man who is accused of threatening the driver with a knife over the weekend, according to the Middletown Division of Police.

Police were dispatched on Sunday to the 4500 block of Central Avenue for a report of a person armed with a knife, officials said in a news release.

Officers arrived at the scene and took the Amazon driver's report, officials said, adding the suspect, Christopher Roberts, 35, fled the scene before police made it there.

“I see a guy running full speed at me,” the driver, Gino Grove, told Enquirer media partner Fox19. “He’s yelling, ‘Knife fight! Knife fight!’ And I look, and he has this big blade in his hand.

"I had to fend for my life at that moment because that guy was attacking me with a knife,” he said. “If I didn’t have my firearm, I would not be here today”

Grove said he's since been deactivated as a driver by Amazon.

Officials said Roberts was wounded in the leg and later arrived at Atrium Medical Center for treatment but then left the hospital.

Officers were later called to Magnolia Drive and Rosedale Road where Roberts was attempting to gain access to the sewers, the release states.

Police located Roberts in a creek behind Thorn Hill Road and tried to detain him, officials said, though Roberts resisted and fought with an officer.

Officials said the officer discharged a Taser to subdue Roberts and police were able to handcuff him. Roberts was then taken to Kettering Medical Center where he received treatment for his gunshot wound, police said.

He is charged with felonious assault, according to the release.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 contributed to this story.

