Police: Ambridge double homicide suspect in custody

Feb. 23—A woman is charged with shooting her daughters to death in Ambridge, WPXI-TV reported late Monday.

Krisinda Bright, 48, is being charged with two counts of homicide, according to the Beaver County District Attorney's office, the TV station reported.

Police found two people shot to death inside a home along the 900 block of Maplewood Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Interim police Chief John DeLuca told reporters it was "a gruesome scene."

One of the victims is an Ambridge Area High School student.

District officials posted a letter to parents Monday night offering condolences and announcing counseling will be available.

"This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students," the letter read. "The Ambridge Area School District has a Crisis Intervention Team made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this.

"The district has counselors available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss. We encourage you, as parents, to also feel free to use our resources."

The letter did not identify the student who was killed.

At a press conference, Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier said the victims will not be identified until their family members have been notified.

Investigators are preparing a criminal complaint, which will most likely be filed first thing Tuesday morning. Bright is being held in the Beaver County Jail without bond, the district attorney's office told WPXI.

Lozier said officers are not looking for any other suspects. Bright was taken into custody without incident.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .