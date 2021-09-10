Eastern Shore judge takes his own life as FBI moves in for arrest on illicit images of children

An Eastern Shore judge, who had been on a leave of absence for more than a month amid an investigation into illicit images of children, took his own life Friday morning as federal agents moved in to arrest him.

Judge Jonathan G. Newell, 50, was pronounced dead at 6:43 a.m. from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. He was to be taken into custody on federal charges of sexual exploitation of a child, prosecutors said.

A confirmed neighbor of Newell, a judge since 2016 and before that the county’s top prosecutor for more than a decade, posted pictures on Facebook saying the FBI was outside his home asking him to come out over a loudspeaker. The neighbor, Kimberly Keith, wrote that she heard flash bangs and what she believed to be gunshots, and later an ambulance.

The Maryland Judiciary said in a statement that they had been informed of Newell’s “sudden death” but said they had no further details.

The Sun reported last week that a boy taken on a hunting trip by Newell in late July found a camera hidden in the bathroom of a hunting lodge on Hoopers Island.

The boy’s parents retained attorneys, who issued a “no contact” request to Newell on Aug. 4. The letter cited, “information and belief … that [Newell] engaged in criminal conduct” involving two boys.

It asked that he stay away from the boys’ school and associated events, and warned that any contact will result in them contacting Maryland State Police for “potential witness tampering.”

Newell, a Republican, has been Caroline County’s only Circuit Court judge, earning $174,433 annually. The county, population 33,000, also has an appointed family magistrate judge, and civil case examiners.

Judges from other jurisdictions have been filling in to hear Newell’s docket, the judiciary has said. He took leave following a police raid on his home July 24, and extended the leave this week to Sept. 23.

Newell began his law career as a public defender in 1999, then became the deputy state’s attorney for Kent County. He held both positions for two years each. He was elected state’s attorney for Caroline County in 2003, a position he held until 2016 when Gov. Larry Hogan appointed him to be a judge. He retained that position in 2018 and was serving a 15-year term.