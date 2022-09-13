Police, ambulance responding to large fight at Dekalb County high school

DeKalb County police are investigating after a fight broke out at Towers High School Tuesday morning.

The school was placed on lockdown. School officials said the situation is now under control.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, were there were at least two police cars and an ambulance outside the school entrance.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the school Tuesday morning, working to learn what led up to the fight.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or if any students are facing charges.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at Noon.







