Police say "American School Shooting Day" not credible

Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol car

Law enforcement presence was increased Friday at local school districts in response to a nationwide school threats post circulating on social media.

Described as "American School Shooting Day" on platforms such as Tik Tok, the threats are seen as just the latest in what has been a flood of copycat threats across the region, state and country in the wake of the recent school shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police both issued statements saying that, at this time, neither is aware of any credible threats. But both law enforcement agencies encouraged vigilance, asking that anyone report anything suspicious to the proper authorities.

"Although the Monroe County Sheriff's Office has not received any specific threats targeting Monroe County School Districts, it is important that citizens and children be aware and remain vigilant and cautious...," a press release from the sheriff's office stated. "The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has not acquired any evidence that would deem these threats as credible in our area... The safety of our schools, children and citizens remain a priority, therefore on Friday, December 17, 2021, deputy sheriffs and additional law enforcement resources will be available at each school district to provide added security patrols.

"Sheriff Goodnough reminds the public to immediately report any information or suspicious activity to law enforcement."

The MSP posted on its Twitter account Thursday a statement saying it "is aware of the Dec 17 school shooting copycat threats that are circulating nationwide on TikTok."

"At this time, we are unaware of any credible threats," the post reads. "If you become aware of a school safety threat, report it to a trusted adult or confidentially at http://Ok2Say.com."

Multiple local school districts issued similar statements acknowledging this nationwide threat. All said they had consulted with law enforcement officials, and intended to conduct classes as usual Friday.

"There is no evidence of any local connections to these social media posts, and law enforcement does not deem these posts as credible threats in our area," read a letter that Monroe Public Schools issued to its families. "All MPS schools will be in session (Friday), as usual. Out of an abundance of caution, local law enforcement will be in close contact with area schools throughout the day on Friday. Families are encouraged to use this opportunity to discuss using social media responsibly. We remind students when they see posts of this nature not to re-share them, but instead to pass them on to school leaders. As always, the best people for students to seek out when they have information that can help keep our schools safe are their parents, teachers, counselors, and school administrators. Thank you for your cooperation as we work together to ensure the safest environment for our school community."

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Police say "American School Shooting Day" not credible