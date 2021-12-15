Police: Amesbury man, high on heroin, charged with drugged driving

Dec. 15—SALISBURY — An Amesbury man who told police he did "two lines" of heroin in a parking lot before driving onto Interstate 95 on Monday night was ordered held on $7,500 cash bail following his arraignment Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.

David Ehler, 69, of Bergeron Avenue was charged with a fourth driving under the influence offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, heroin possession, possession of a Class C substance, failure to stop for police and a marked lanes violation.

As Ehler was arrested, the female passenger in his Kia Forte was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of a suspected drug overdose, according to Trooper Kyle Anderson's report.

If Ehler posts bail, a prospect his court-appointed attorney said was virtually impossible, he must remain drug and alcohol free and not drive. He is due back in court Jan. 14 for a pretrial hearing.

Anderson responded to I-95 north about 6:30 p.m. after a motorist spotted Ehler driving between 25 and 40 mph on the four-lane highway over the Whittier Bridge.

It took about two minutes for Ehler to pull over just before the New Hampshire state line after Anderson flashed his emergency lights. Another state police cruiser was called to box in Ehler's car to the point where he had to pull over.

Ehler was highly intoxicated when Anderson asked him to get out of the car and walk behind the vehicle, according to the trooper. Ehler's eyes were droopy, his pupils constricted, and he had trouble speaking coherently, the trooper said.

The passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was in rougher shape and looked as if she had overdosed, according to Anderson's report. An ambulance was called and she was examined. The woman was immediately transported to the New Hampshire hospital.

After Anderson saw Ehler reach into his pocket, the trooper asked if he had anything in it. Ehler told Anderson he had "some brown" on him, a street term for heroin.

"At this time I conducted a search of Ehler's pockets and found a small bag containing approximately 0.6 grams of heroin," Anderson wrote in his report.

After failing a series of field sobriety tests, Ehler was told he would be placed under arrest.

"I again asked Ehler if he had taken any drugs and he responded with 'I took two lines of heroin prior to this' and that they did it in the car in a parking lot," Anderson wrote in his report.

During a search of the Kia, Anderson found dozens of prescription pills, Fireball whisky nips and some THC.

At the state police barracks, Anderson learned Ehler had three prior OUI convictions dating back to the 1980s from Gloucester, Peabody and Salem district courts, according to the trooper's report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

