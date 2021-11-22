Police: Amsterdam driver drove drunk, clocked at 145 mph on 890 in Rotterdam; Caught, stopped in Glenville

Nov. 22—ROTTERDAM — An Amsterdam man drove drunk at speeds of 145 mph on Interstate 890 Friday night in Rotterdam, police said.

Police caught up with him after the drive crossed into Glenville and stopped at the traffic light at Route 5, police said.

Police identified the driver as Michael A. Agosto, 35, of Amsterdam, He was arrested and charged with felony driving while intoxicated and other charges and tickets, police said.

The incident began at about 9 p.m. Friday on Interstate 890, police said. Rotterdam Police Officer Christopher Nardini spotted a vehicle that he clocked going 145 mph — 90 mph above the 55 mph speed limit, police said. The vehicle was headed westbound, police said.

The officer then pursued and caught up with the car at Route 5 and the driver pulled over, police said.

The officer soon determined Agosto to be intoxicated and then discovered his license had been revoked due to five prior DWI convictions in the last 10 years, police said. The current DWI charge was elevated to a felony due to Agosto's prior record.

Agosto was also charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, as well as refusal to take a breath test, operating without an interlock device, reckless driving and several traffic infractions.

Agosto was detained pending arraignment Saturday, police said.

