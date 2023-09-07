Police: Anderson man admits to a decade of downloading child porn

Sep. 7—ANDERSON — An Anderson man who admitted, allegedly, to downloading child pornography for a decade has been arrested on four felony counts.

John L. Harp, 71, 3000 block of Central Avenue, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force.

Harp is charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography, a level 5 felony. If he's convicted, each count would carry a potential prison sentence of up to six years and a fine of as much as $10,000.

Police received a tip in December from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by detective Corey Miller of the Fishers Police Department.

Miller obtained a search warrant June 20, 2023, for Harp's residence, where police removed two computers and storage devices.

Under questioning by police, Harp said he had been viewing child pornography for 10 years, including the day the search warrant was served, according to the affidavit.

Harp admitted that he had images of children, some under the age of 12, involved in various sexual acts, the affidavit states.

Harp said in the court document that he was paying $100 a month to subscribe to child pornography sites.

The affidavit states that investigators found 2,324 images and 21 videos containing child pornography.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.