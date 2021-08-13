Police: Anderson man engages in low-speed vehicle chase with children in back seat

Aug. 13—ANDERSON — Anderson police say a woman jumped from a vehicle and ran from her estranged husband after she said he battered and choked her in front of their young children.

Rusty Allen Stoops, 44, 800 block West First Street, is charged with Level 5 criminal confinement with bodily injury, Level 6 felony strangulation, Level 6 felony domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and two counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent.

Several witnesses reported seeing the woman jump out of a vehicle near the intersection of Cross Street and Madison Avenue. Stoops chased after her around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by APD Officer Nicholas Guide.

The woman said Stoops battered her, choked her and grabbed her by the hair as he was driving while her children, ages 2 and 1, were in the back seat, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses also reported seeing Stoops grab the woman by the hair as he chased her around the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Stoops allegedly let the woman go, got back into the van and left with the two children, according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement later located Stoops turning east on Lindberg Road and attempted to stop him, but he refused to stop, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Weber.

A low-speed pursuit lasting a little more than a mile then took place with Stoops driving off the roadway and through a yard at one point until officers were able to stop the vehicle in the east parking lot of Highland Middle School around 4 p.m., according to Weber.

Medics were called to check on the children due to high temperatures; both children were sweating. They were later released to their mother.

When questioned by Guide, Stoops said that he accidentally elbowed his estranged wife and pulled her hair, but he never strangled her in the car. Stoops also said that fleeing from law enforcement was "stupid," according to the affidavit.

Stoops has a pending charge of driving while suspended that was filed on July 28 by the Tipton Circuit Court.

