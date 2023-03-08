Police: Andover woman charged with ID theft from dead man

Mar. 8—ANDOVER — State police arrested an Andover woman last month after they determined she made purchases with a man's debit card after his death.

The woman, Vicki Cantafi, 61, was charged Feb. 22 with second-degree identity theft, third-degree larceny, illegally taking a payment card, and 28 counts of illegal use of a payment card.

State police said that in November, the brother of an Andover resident who recently died contacted them. The man reported that the bank his brother had used notified him of fraudulent charges on his brother's debit card.

State police attempted to gain access to the records, but the bank was slow to respond. In the meantime the man gained access to his brother's account and provided state police with statements from the days following his death.

State police noted that the card was used approximately 23 times after the man died, but before the card was canceled, including at businesses in town, and online with Walmart and Amazon.

Walmart worked with local law enforcement to get information about the orders, which were sent to Cantafi, who had purchased slippers, area rugs, and curtains.

In total, the man's card was used to spend almost $2,800 after his death.

Cantafi denied stealing the man's card, but said he gave her the card numbers while he was alive and allowed her to use it.

