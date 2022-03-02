Police: Ankeny Centennial High School briefly locked down after traffic incident

Chris Higgins, Des Moines Register
Ankeny Centennial High School was briefly locked down Wednesday morning after police received reports of a traffic incident in which someone allegedly displayed a weapon in the school's parking lot.

KCCI-TV reported that the incident was a misunderstanding — no weapon was involved.

Police told the Des Moines television station that it was thought someone pulled into the school parking lot and pulled a weapon in a road rage incident. Responding officers learned that a person in a passing vehicle stuck his foot out of a window, which someone in another vehicle mistook to be a weapon.

There is not an active threat at this time and no students were believed to be involved. The shelter-in-place order was lifted by 11:12 a.m. and all regular activities resumed.

