Police announce arrest in string of home invasions near Duke campus dating back to June

A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a series of armed home invasions near Duke University that date back to June, Durham police said.

In a news release, police said they charged Smith with nine counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, nine counts of kidnapping, one count of accessing computers, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and four counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Additional charges against Smith are pending. Other suspects involved in the robberies haven’t yet been identified, police said.

The charges are related to the following incidents that took place on McQueen Drive and Campus Walk Avenue, about a mile northwest of Duke University Hospital and the rest of Duke’s campus, between June and this month:

▪ An incident on June 4, 2021, during which a man pushed a woman into her apartment at gunpoint and forced her to lie on the floor while he rummaged through the apartment and left with cash and jewelry.

▪ A robbery on Nov. 28, 2021, during which three men approached an unknown number of victims from behind as they were entering an apartment, and stole phones and other electronic devices at gunpoint.

▪ A robbery on Feb. 6, 2022, in which two men again approached an unknown number of victims from behind as they were entering an apartment, and stole money, phones, and other electronic devices at gunpoint. The men also stole one of the victim’s vehicles.

▪ A robbery on March 2, 2022, in which two men forced a man into his apartment and robbed him at gunpoint. The two suspects robbed a second resident when he arrived at the apartment a short time later.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, according to police.

Smith is being held under a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information about the home invasions or the identity of the other suspects is asked to contact Investigator Robinson at 919-560-4440, ext. 29415 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to felony arrests. Callers do not have to identify themselves.