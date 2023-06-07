Police announce arrest, identify woman found dead on side of New Hampshire highway

Investigators have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found on the side of a highway in New Hampshire earlier this week.

Thomas Shane Hanley, 30, of Henniker, is facing charges of conduct after an accident, breach of bail, and stalking in the death of 27-year-old Gina C. Maiorano, also of Henniker, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers responding to a report of a person lying on the northbound side of Interstate 89 near mile marker 7.2 in Hopkinton just before 12:15 a.m. Monday pronounced Maiorano dead at the scene, state police said.

Maiorano’s cause of death was blunt impact head injuries, according to the medical examiner. The manner of her death is still under investigation.

In an effort to identify Maiorano, state police shared a photo of a tattoo of a bird feather with birds flying out of it that was on the small of her back.

It’s not clear when Hanley will be called to court.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW