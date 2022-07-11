Police announce arrest of man wanted in connection with indecent assaults in South Boston

A man wanted in connection with a pair of recent indecent assaults in South Boston has been taken into custody, police announced Monday.

Derek Leslie, 32, of South Boston, was arrested on warrant charging him with one count of indecent assault and battery, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police launched an investigation into the two reported assaults in the area of East Broadway and Dorchester streets over the weekend.

Both assaults remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston detectives at 617-343-4400.

There was no additional information immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

