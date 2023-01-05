Police to announce charges in 2021 homicide at Cousler Park in Manchester Township

The York County District Attorney's Office and Northern York County Regional Police have scheduled a news conference for this morning about charges filed in the death of Justin Griffith.

Griffith, 20, was shot in a double-shooting on July 5, 2021 at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. He died at York Hospital.

The charges follow a grand jury investigation, according to a news release.

The news conference will be held at 11 a.m. today at the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

Family members described Justin Griffith, 20, of Spring Garden Township, as a caring, silly and charismatic young man who had a radiant and memorable smile. He dreamed of becoming a high school football coach, loved ones said, and helping the youth.

Check back later for more details as this is a breaking news story.

