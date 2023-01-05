Police to announce charges in 2021 homicide at Cousler Park in Manchester Township
The York County District Attorney's Office and Northern York County Regional Police have scheduled a news conference for this morning about charges filed in the death of Justin Griffith.
Griffith, 20, was shot in a double-shooting on July 5, 2021 at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. He died at York Hospital.
The charges follow a grand jury investigation, according to a news release.
The news conference will be held at 11 a.m. today at the Northern York County Regional Police Department.
Check back later for more details as this is a breaking news story.
