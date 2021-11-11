Police announce relocation of sex offender in Janesville

Nov. 11—JANESVILLE — A convicted sex offender relocated to a new address Wednesday, Nov. 10, the Janesville Police Department announced Thursday morning.

Grant P. Budd, 77, is now living at 1409 Center Ave., according to a police news release.

Budd was convicted of first degree sexual assault in 1991 and was placed on a court ordered commitment as a sexually violent person in 2004.

Budd is a lifetime registrant on the state Sex Offender Registry and in under GPS tracking while living in Wisconsin. He is no longer on state supervision, according to the release.

For more information, visit the Sex Offender Registry at http://offender.doc.state.wi.us/public.