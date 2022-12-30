Police announce suspect arrest in Friday morning armed carjacking in downtown Fort Myers

Fort Myers police confirmed Friday morning they're working an armed carjacking investigation that began in the 2700 block of First Street.

Following a short pursuit, police say they apprehended a suspect with assistance from the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Police say the suspect is in custody.

Kristin Capuzzi, spokesperson for Fort Myers police, said they don't yet have the suspect's name available.

