Police announce suspicious death of two adults in Concord

Apr. 22—Authorities have announced the suspicious deaths of two adults in Concord, the same city where a frantic search had been underway for a couple who had not been heard from since Monday.

A two-sentence statement released by Attorney General John Formella late Thursday night said authorities at that time were responding to the suspicious deaths of two adults in Concord. It said more information will be released later if it does not compromise the investigation.

It is unknown if this is the couple that Concord police announced were missing Thursday.

On Thursday morning, police had announced the disappearance of Stephen L. Reid, 67, and his wife, Djeswende P. Reid, 66. The couple spent Easter Sunday at a relative's house in Concord and had phone conversations with relatives or friends the following day.

But when Stephen Reid failed to arrive at a planned event on Wednesday, concerned relatives called police to report the couple missing.

The Reids are avid outdoor enthusiasts and often walk on the trails near their home, according to police.

Police said both household vehicles were parked in their usual spots.

"Their absence and lack of communication with family/friends is uncharacteristic and their disappearance is of significant concern," police said in the release.