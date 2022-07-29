Police make another arrest after Tuesday night's fatal shooting

Jul. 29—ASHTABULA — Police have arrested a third individual believed to be involved in Tuesday night's fatal shooting in the Ashtabula Harbor.

Mahoning County Safe Streets FBI Task Force in Poland, Ohio, found the third suspect, whose name is not being released until criminal charges are filed and he's been arraigned, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said.

"The suspect is being held on arrest warrants with the City of Geneva Police Department," he said. "Those warrants are unrelated to [the shooting] incident."

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue, near the intersection of Lambros Lane, Stell said.

The Ashtabula Police Department and Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officers discovered 25-year-old Fredrick R. Johnson of Ashtabula in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers also found a vehicle in the roadway, a rifle and several shell casings, Stell said.

Johnson was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9 p.m., according to Ashtabula County Coroner's investigator Matthew Anderson.

"Witnesses stated multiple individuals were firing shots at each other in the street," Stell said. "Then they fled the area in vehicles prior to the arrival of police."

Police got a description from witnesses of the vehicles and a BOLO (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for northeast Ohio law enforcement officers.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. in Roaming Shores that matched the description of one of the vehicles, Stell said.

Two suspects were taken into custody without incident, transported to the city jail and interviewed by detectives, Stell said.

They remained in the city jail on Thursday and their names will not be released until after their respective arraignments, he said.

The motive of the shooting spree is still unknown, Stell said.

The Ashtabula Police Department Narcotics Investigation Unit, Mahoning County Safe Streets FBI Task Force, Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department, Roaming Shore Police Department and the City of Geneva Police Department collaborated on this investigation, Stell said.

"As a result, police were able to quickly apprehend multiple suspects in this incident," he said. "We wish to express our appreciation to all those who worked diligently and assisted us in this investigation."

Anyone who has information about the shooting should call the Ashtabula Police Department's tip line at 440-992-7126.