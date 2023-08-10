Police: Another suspect arrested in deadly May 31 drive-by shooting

The suspect in a Wednesday night shooting in Daytona Beach that left a man in critical condition has been connected to a May 31 homicide, police said.

Daytona Beach police arrested Cory Crooms, 37, on charges of fleeing and eluding, and resisting an officer without violence. He is a suspect in the Wednesday shooting near the railroad tracks on North Street but was not charged with the crime.

But Crooms has been charged with being a principal to premeditated first-degree murder in the May 31 homicide where Taj Butler, 24, of Palm Coast, was shot and killed.

Crooms was held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday without bail.

On May 31, Butler was shot in his vehicle while stopped at a light on Nova Road and Bellevue Avenue. Butler was hit multiple times. He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died.

A black Kia Optima was seen fleeing the scene. Police later arrested Devonte Smokes, 29, of Daytona Beach. Smokes was indicted on first-degree murder charges by a Volusia County grand jury on June 28.

Daytona Beach police said Crooms was in contact with Smokes on the day he shot and killed Butler.

According to police, Crooms called an unidentified homeowner to ask if he could park the black Kia Optima in the back of the home. The Kia turned out to be the vehicle used in the shooting of Butler, as spent .45 caliber shells were found in it.

Police said the shells matched the .45 caliber slugs found in Butler's body by a medical examiner.

Police also learned that Crooms provided the gun and mask used in the homicide, and followed Smokes in a rented Jeep Wrangler. Videos later showed Crooms waiting with the Jeep Wrangler at the Daytona Beach home and that he opened a gate to allow the Kia to park, police said.

Crooms had rented the Jeep Wrangler for several days but returned it shortly after the May 31 homicide of Butler, claiming the vehicle was unsafe to drive, police said.

"There is probable cause to believe that Crooms aided, abetted, or assisted his co-conspirators in the murder of Taj Butler," detectives wrote in their report.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Another shooting homicide arrest made in Daytona