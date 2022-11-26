Police: Ansonia man dragged state trooper short distance during street-racing arrest in Middletown

An Ansonia man who allegedly dragged a state trooper a short distance was arrested in Middletown Saturday morning as Connecticut State Police investigated a large group of vehicles that were racing on Route 9, police said.

Nathan Zig Delvalle, 18, of Ansonia, faces multiple charges after failing to comply with officers’ orders, dragging a state trooper with his vehicle for a short distance, and fleeing the scene, according to police.

The incident began at approximately 12:42 a.m. when members of Connecticut State Police Troop H of Hartford said they followed a large group of cars that they observed allegedly “operating at a high rate of speed and racing on RT-9 in the towns of Cromwell and Middletown.”

Police said they observed the vehicles “engaging in reckless and dangerous activities” at a Department of Transportation commuter lot on Industrial Park Road in Cromwell.

Troopers placed tire-deflating stop sticks at the entrance of the commuter lot and entered the lot, police said.

When troopers approached Delvalle as he sat in his car, Delvalle “disregarded” verbal commands to stop and turn off the vehicle, police said

According to police, a trooper grabbed the driver side door handle and instructed Delvalle to stop. Police said that Delvalle then allegedly accelerated the vehicle and dragged the trooper a short distance.

Delvalle then attempted to exit the lot, running over the stop sticks, fleeing the scene at a high speed, and nearly striking two state police cruisers as he passed, according to the troopers.

Police said they later found Delvalle as he tried to change his popped tire behind a local business in Middletown. Delvalle was then taken to Troop H for processing.

Delvalle faces nine charges: violating motor vehicle racing requirements, reckless driving, disobeying an officer, third-degree striking a traffic officer with a motor vehicle, third-degree racing on a highway, interfering with an officer/resisting, second-degree breach of peace, and second-degree reckless endangerment, according to state police.