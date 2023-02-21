Police: Ansonia man facing promoting prostitution charge after allegedly bringing woman to a Shelton hotel against her will

A 28-year-old man was charged with unlawful restraint and promoting prostitution for allegedly threatening a woman and bringing her from a New London hotel to a Shelton hotel against her will, police said.

The Shelton Police Department received a complaint around 2 a.m. Tuesday that a woman was reportedly taken from a New London hotel against her will to a Shelton hotel on Bridgeport Avenue.

Officers responded to the hotel and spotted the victim, who was with the alleged suspect, later identified as 28-year-old, Daqwon Graham of Ansonia. The two were walking toward the rear exit, police said.

The victim reportedly told officers she was brought from New London against her will. She reported to police that she was allegedly threatened by Graham during the incident, police said.

While on the scene, officers confirmed that Graham had rented a room at the hotel that was allegedly being used for adult escort services, according to police.

Graham was arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening and third-degree promoting prostitution.

He posted a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on March 15.