Police: Anti-Semitic symbol found in Sharon Middle School bathroom

Authorities are investigating after an anti-Semitic symbol was found in a school Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Sharon Police say a small swastika was drawn in a bathroom at the middle school.

The incident is being investigated by school officials and local law enforcement.

Boston 25 has reached out to Sharon Public Schools for comment.

