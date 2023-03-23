Police: Antioch couple dead after believed domestic-violence related murder-suicide case

An Antioch couple is dead in what Nashville police are investigating as a potential murder-suicide case.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting appears to be a domestic-violence incident.

Police identified the woman as Verleria Bridges, 37, and her husband Antonio Bridges, 42.

Officers on Thursday morning were called to a residence in the Peppertree Forest neighborhood.

Police believe Antonio came home around 10 a.m. and began arguing with his wife and fatally shot her before fatally shooting himself. Police say Verleria's adult daughter was home at the time and called 911.

Detectives are investigating an apparent domestic-related murder-suicide that occurred a short time ago inside this home in the Peppertree Forest subdivision in Antioch. It appears a 42-year-old man fatally shot his 37-year-old wife before fatally shooting himself. pic.twitter.com/t2z4yQQTcC — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 23, 2023

