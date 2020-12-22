Police apologize after handcuffing Black man they thought was credit card thief at Virginia mall

Stefan Sykes

The Virginia Beach Police Department has issued an apology after an officer mistook a Black man for a credit card thief and publicly handcuffed him with his family watching at a crowded mall.

Jamar Mackey was at the Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach on Saturday when an officer approached him at the food court, where he sat enjoying food with his family, and handcuffed him, bystander video posted to Facebook showed. Although he denied involvement in the theft, officers escorted Mackey out of the mall in handcuffs, only to release him after realizing he was the wrong person.

Police detain a Black man at a Virginia mall as he and his family were eating. (Kiara Love via Facebook)
Police detain a Black man at a Virginia mall as he and his family were eating. (Kiara Love via Facebook)

Present were Mackey’s fiancée, 13-year-old son, and their newborn baby, Mackey told WVEC. Mackey and his fiancée did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

After video of the altercation went viral, the VBPD and Police Chief Paul Neudigate released a statement on Sunday.

“Certainly, anyone would be upset about being detained for something they didn’t do” Neudigate said. “While the video shows the officer stayed calm and respectful throughout the brief encounter, we must ensure the situation merits the response. We are gathering all the facts to evaluate the incident so we can address the concerns people have raised.

The statement also noted that an investigation is underway to review the arresting officer’s response to the matter.

VBPD did not respond to NBC News' request for comment when reached on Tuesday.

Neudigate also apologized to Mackey during a Monday news conference.

“Right or wrong, we have to be able to apologize when our actions greatly inconvenience a member of the community," Neudigate said, explaining that officers were investigating a report of stolen credit cards at the mall and Mackey matched the suspect’s description.

In the five-minute video, Mackey is seen sitting at a crowded food court with his hands behind his back, and an officer handcuffing him as he and his fiancée, who records the video, try to explain that they don’t drive a black truck, after being asked by the officer.

“What did he do, can you tell us? We just came with our family, we don’t even have a black truck,” Mackey’s fiancée said.

Mackey added, "You got the wrong person."

After Mackey is escorted outside, the officer in the video is heard explaining that Mackey matched the description of a suspect for credit card theft, which Mackey and his fiancée repeatedly denied having any knowledge of.

“We’re with our kids!” Mackey’s fiancée said. “You think my son will forget this?” she said, adding that the situation was “embarrassing” for her and her family.

Eventually, the officer released Mackey and tried explaining himself.

"We got a description of someone using stolen credit cards. That person is a Black male with dreads and is wearing all black and was with a boy wearing red," the officer said before offering an apology.

In the days following the incident, local officials have come out in support of Mackey, condemning the actions of the VBPD and calling the detainment discriminatory.

“I have seen the video of the incident at Lynnhaven Mall, and like many of you, I am upset and frustrated for this man who had to endure the embarrassment and indignity of being handcuffed in front of his wife, children and a crowd of shoppers for something that he did not do,” said Councilman Aaron Rouse in a Facebook post. “How does a law-abiding citizen, a family man, husband, father, and small business owner get handcuffed for something he didn’t do? Why did it happen to him? What is standard operating procedure?”

“Jamar Mackey’s wrongful detainment in front of his children was unacceptable and emblematic of the frequent disproportionate treatment of people of color by law enforcement,” said Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., on Twitter.

Virginia Beach’s NAACP also responded to the incident, saying, “The Virginia Beach NAACP strongly condemns the apparent racial bias on display in the video clip that has widely circulated on social media today. In the midst of a global pandemic, Virginia Beach police officers — without masks or personal protective equipment — mistakenly detained a Black man who was spending quality time with his family.”

The NAACP added that they will not rest “until every Black citizen in Virginia Beach can shop, dine, and travel without being racially profiled by our city’s police officers.”

Since Saturday’s incident, police have arrested another man in relation to the theft. Markee Smith, 28, was charged with four counts of credit card fraud, receiving stolen goods, and two counts of felony probation violation.

On Monday, Mackey addressed the incident on his Facebook page and thanked those who have supported him.

“I just want to publicly thank everyone for the calls texts inboxes and sharing of our video from Saturday at the mall. It was a very traumatic experience for our family that we wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Mackey said in the post, adding that he wishes to return to normalcy so that he and his family can enjoy the holidays.

Neudigate said the ongoing investigation will seek to answer whether the initial approach and stop was justified, and whether the use of handcuffs was justified.

Latest Stories

  • Texas attorney general asked Trump administration to revoke COVID relief funds for Harris County

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Trump administration in the spring to revoke millions of dollars in COVID relief for Harris County, which includes Houston, because the funds were earmarked to expand mail-in voting in the 2020 election.

  • Fox News and Newsmax, facing lawsuits, walk back wild fraud claims about voting-machine companies

    Facing the threat of lawsuits for defamation, Fox News and the upstart right-wing network Newsmax have begun broadcasting segments walking back wild election fraud allegations against voting-machine and software manufacturers Smartmatic and Dominion.

  • After permit approved for whites-only church, small Minnesota town insists it isn't racist

    City leaders said if they had turned down Asatru Folk Assembly, they would have faced an expensive legal battle.

  • 35 Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas That Are Lit

    Extend the outdoor season and get ready to smell the campfireOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden suggests GOP senators speaking out against alleged Russian hack is a sign of bipartisan future

    President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday had some harsh words for President Trump's response to the alleged Russian cyberattack on U.S. federal agencies and companies. He accused the Trump administration of failing to prioritize cybersecurity and letting their guard down in their first place, but also expressed frustration with Trump for downplaying the seriousness of the hack and failing to officially identify a perpetrator, whom the intelligence widely suspects is the Kremlin. Biden's ire toward the White House did not extend to the Capitol, however.Biden said he was pleased to see lawmakers from both parties speak out "loudly and clearly" against the security breach. "I want to thank prominent Republicans in the Senate particularly for speaking out," he said. "It's a sign. A sign that with a new administration we can confront these threats on a bipartisan basis with a united front here at home. That should be encouraging to the American people and a warning to our adversaries."> Biden on massive hack of US government computer systems: "The truth is this: The Trump administration failed to prioritize cybersecurity ... This assault happened on Donald Trump's watch, when he wasn't watching." pic.twitter.com/lSD6XgpWfR> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020As Biden showed throughout his presidential campaign, his desire to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on key issues is a priority, so it's no surprise to hear him single out GOP senators in this instance.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead?

  • Sheriff: Missouri girl's killers sought to remove 'demon'

    Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, are charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. “Based on what I know, I think this could be some kind of honest-to-goodness religious-type episode,” Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox said in a phone interview. A probable cause statement from Sgt. Chris Wilson said the girl was already dead and had “severe purple bruising” over her body, along with ruptured blisters.

  • US companies no longer have to pay sick leave to people with Covid after Mitch McConnell reportedly blocks extension

    ‘This crisis has made it clearer than ever why paid leave for every worker is so important to families,’ says senator Patty Murray

  • The US Navy appears to be sending Iran a message with a submarine packed with missiles

    Monday's statement marks the first time since 2012 the Navy has announced the presence of a guided-missile submarine in the Persian Gulf.

  • A white supremacist who has advocated for legalizing child porn was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl he met online

    Nathan Larson, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018, has called Hitler a 'white supremacist hero' and admitted that he was a pedophile.

  • Trump is reportedly turning on 'virtually every person around him'

    President Trump is reportedly spending some of his last days in office "bitterly" turning on nearly everyone in his orbit to the point that officials are now trying to avoid the West Wing. As Trump continues his attempts to overturn the election he lost to President-elect Joe Biden, Axios reports that he's "turning bitterly on virtually every person around him" and "griping about anyone who refuses to indulge" his efforts or baseless conspiracy theories.Among the targets of his ire is evidently Vice President Mike Pence, who Trump has reportedly been complaining isn't "fighting hard enough" for him. Pence's upcoming role presiding over the Senate as the results of the 2020 election are validated, which the president would consider "the ultimate betrayal," has started "to loom large" in Trump's mind, Axios says.But it's not just Pence, and Axios reports that as Trump lashes out, "everyone is in the blast zone," including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone."Top officials are trying to stay away from the West Wing right now," Axios writes.Trump, whose baseless allegations that there was widespread voter fraud in the election have been shot down by Attorney General William Barr and others, has "turned to a ragtag group of conspiracy theorists" to help him overturn Biden's win, holding meetings at the Oval Office to discuss "extreme measures" that White House officials noted "would be unconstitutional or otherwise unworkable," The Washington Post previously reported. Amid such efforts, Axios writes that "we cannot stress enough how unnerved Trump officials are by the conversations unfolding inside the White House." Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead?

  • Two passengers leave plane by emergency slide before takeoff from NYC

    The passengers were on a flight bound for Atlanta when they opened the aircraft’s cabin door.

  • 'Good riddance,' China says as Germany leaves U.N. Security Council

    Germany's U.N. envoy, during his last scheduled U.N. Security Council meeting, appealed to China to free two detained Canadians for Christmas, prompting China's deputy U.N. envoy to respond: "Out of the bottom of my heart: Good riddance." Germany finishes a two-year term on the 15-member council at the end of this month and Ambassador Christoph Heusgen plans to retire after more than 40 years as a diplomat.

  • S. Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian intrusion into air defense zone

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

  • Protesters attack police with pepper spray as they try to storm Oregon capitol

    Anti-lockdown protesters that swarmed the Oregon state capitol were pushed out by police as bear spray and pepper balls flew between the two factions, according to reports and footage from the scene. About 300 members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and other groups arrived at the “Reopen Oregon” rally calling on governor Kate Brown to lift pandemic restrictions as lawmakers met in a special session to discuss stimulus and vaccination distribution measures. Protestors used bear spray against police while entering the building before they were pushed out by police using pepper spray, according to the Statesman Journal, whose photographer was shoved by protestors while capturing the event.

  • Police kept Black man naked in yard while looking for teens

    A 71-year-old Black man in South Carolina was embarrassed and feared for his life when a police officer looking for teens who might have been breaking in cars held him outside naked and at gunpoint after he peeked out his door to check on the disturbance, the man said in a lawsuit. Body camera video showed Jethro DeVane tell the officer in June 2019 he lived in the Rock Hill home and the officer cursed at him and told him not to close the door. The officer ordered DeVane to stand outside his home naked at 4 a.m., facing the wall.

  • Report: Federal prosecutors have discussed obtaining Rudy Giuliani's emails

    Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been discussing with Justice Department officials in Washington whether to make a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's emails, two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is President Trump's personal lawyer. Under Justice Department policy, prosecutors must get approval from Washington before asking a judge to sign a search warrant for items that might be protected by attorney-client privilege; NBC News notes that it is not known if the approval was granted.In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that SDNY prosecutors were investigating Giuliani and his business dealings in Ukraine, and as part of the probe, they examined Giuliani's bank records. That same month, two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested and charged with campaign finance fraud. Parnas and Fruman both helped Giuliani try to dig up dirt in Ukraine about President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.The Washington Post reported in February that prosecutors had started talking with witnesses in an attempt to gather more documents for the investigation, and two people familiar with the matter stressed to NBC News that the probe is ongoing, with one saying it is "very active."Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, told NBC News he has "no reason to believe there's any truth to the allegations that there is renewed interest in my client." Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Trump has talked with advisers about granting Giuliani a preemptive pardon.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead?

  • Israel on brink of fourth election in two years after last minute bid for compromise fails

    Israel is on the verge of calling its fourth election in two years after Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister, and his coalition partner Benny Gantz failed to agree on a budget. Late on Monday night the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, voted against providing the two ministers with more time to find a compromise, beginning the countdown to the collapse of the government at midnight on Tuesday. Unless an 11th hour deal has been reached, which experts say is highly unlikely, new elections will be called and are expected to be held in March 2021. Should the elections go ahead, Mr Netanyahu faces another bitter struggle to save his political career as he grapples with mass protests, a corruption trial and a weary electorate that has little appetite for more polls. He must also contend with a new, right-wing rival in Gideon Sa’ar, a former minister in Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party who registered his own breakaway movement New Hope earlier this month. According to a statement on the party’s website, New Hope will be pro-settlement and in favour of reforming the judiciary, policies that could lure many of Mr Netanyahu’s own right-wing supporters. According to some recent polls, New Hope is projected to win some 19 seats in the next election, which would make it the second largest party in the Knesset, and prevent Mr Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc from winning a majority. The same polls suggest that Likud will still emerge as the largest party in the Knesset, but also point to a growing cross-party alliance that aims above all to unseat Mr Netanyahu. Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gantz, the defence minister and leader of the centrist Blue and White faction, established a unity government in May after three inconclusive elections. The coalition deal involved Mr Gantz taking over from Mr Netanyahu as prime minister in November 2021, and passing a bi-annual budget for 2020 and 2021 as part of a power-sharing deal. Since then, Likud has demanded to pass the budgets separately, while Blue and White have insisted Mr Netanyahu sticks to their deal, opening the rift which led to the threat of more elections.

  • Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island, residents urged indoors

    The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 4.4, its epicenter located beneath Kīlauea Volcano's south flank, at 10:36 p.m. local time, according to the advisory https://on.doi.gov/2LXAPQr. It was the most activity seen at the volcano since 2018, when a string of earthquakes and explosive eruptions at the summit over several months forced evacuations.

  • Stimulus checks: Mnuchin announces when Americans will get second payment

    $600 direct payments could be issued as soon as next week, Treasury Secretary says

  • Body camera video released in fatal Texas police shooting of Joshua Feast

    Feast, 22, died after being shot on Dec. 9 when a La Marque officer was attempting to arrest him on outstanding warrants, according to police.