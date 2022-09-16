Police: Apopka High on lockdown while police investigate shooting near school

A local high school was placed on lockdown while police investigate a shooting that injured one person Friday afternoon.

Apopka police were called to the area of West Summit Street and North Maine Avenue for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m.

Investigators said one person injured in the shooting had been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, Apopka High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution while they investigate.

