Police appeal following sexual assault in Hull park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was sexually assaulted in a park in Hull.

Humberside Police received a call in the early hours of 8 February from a man reporting he had been sexually assaulted in Pearson Park.

The force is keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the park between 04:45 and 05:30 GMT on 8 February.

Det Insp Jon Jeffs said the victim had been "left distressed" after the incident and was being supported.

He also said "incidents of this nature remain incredibly rare" but urged people to remain vigilant.

