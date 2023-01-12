Police appeal after fossils stolen during burglary

A large quantity of fossils - including dinosaur bones - was taken

A large quantity of fossils has been taken during a burglary in Derbyshire.

Offenders broke into a property in Hardwick Square West, Buxton, between 27 and 29 December and stole the fossils, two guitars, a mandolin, jewellery and power tools.

Derbyshire Police is linking the break-in to an incident in the same street between 3 and 4 January in which a car was damaged.

A bag of fossils taken in the burglary was left outside a museum on 3 January.

The force said the bag was put outside Buxton Museum and Art Gallery between 09:00 and 10:00 GMT.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who might have information on the burglary, as well as anyone who might have been offered any of the stolen items for sale.

