Police appeal after foxes trapped and harmed in east London

Foxes are being targeted by a gang around Newham

Police are hunting a gang of men who have been trapping and torturing foxes in east London.

Detectives were alerted to a screaming sound, which they initially believed to be from a human, in Newham in the early hours of Monday.

At the scene, officers witnessed the gang harming an animal, which managed to escape.

Wildlife crime officer Det Con James Mahoney said it happened in woodland near Kestrel Avenue and Linton Gardens.

He is appealing for information about the gang, who are believed to be targeting foxes regularly.

The four men are described by police as black and aged about 18 to 20 years old.

Police have urged the public to be vigilant about attacks on foxes

Warning that the gang may be committing offences wider afield, Det Con Mahoney urged the public to be vigilant.

"I am truly shocked and sickened by these appalling, cruel incidents," he said. "I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward so we can catch those responsible and prevent any more foxes from being hurt.

"If you live in the area, please check any doorbell, dash cam or CCTV footage in case you've captured these heinous crimes or a group of males matching the description loitering around."

The Met said it had received reports the men had previously captured and harmed foxes in the area.

