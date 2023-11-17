Police appeal after gunshots at residential flats

Shots were heard twice on Greendykes Road in Edinburgh two weeks ago

Police Scotland said they had an "encouraging" response from the public after revisiting the site where shots were fired at residential flats in Edinburgh two weeks ago.

There were no reported injuries but windows of the flats on Greendykes Road were damaged in what is being treated as a targeted attack.

Officers were at the scene again on Thursday morning to speak to residents and check CCTV in the area.

There is a public appeal for any information about two individuals believed to be on an electric motorbike in the area at the time of both shootings.

Police were initially called at about 10:15 on Thursday 2 November after shots were heard around the flats.

Inquiries found that gunshots were also heard earlier that morning at around 03:05.

There were people on the street during the second shooting and the pair fled towards Craigmillar Castle Avenue after it.

Det Sgt Gavin Howat said: "This was a reckless act with no regard for members of the public."

He added: "Information gained yesterday, and over the last two weeks, will no doubt assist in our enquiry to identify the suspects."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0961 of 2 November 2023.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.