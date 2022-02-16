Police appeal for help in I-95 Valentine’s Day shooting. Miami woman, 26, clings to life

As a young woman clings to life after being shot and crashing her car into a wall on I-95 early Valentine’s Day morning, police on Wednesday appealed for help in solving the crime.

Miami-Dade Police, who had been relatively quiet about the incident, named the victim — 26-year-old Brianna Sutherland — and released a video on the agency’s Twitter site saying police were told by witnesses that another car was driving alongside Sutherland’s blue BWM when shots were fired.

“She’s only 26 years old and she was driving home. Her family is distraught and wants answers,” Miami-Dade Detective Tanya Menendez said in the video.

Sutherland, who has worked at a Kids Foot Locker for several years, is the daughter of a Miami police sergeant. One family friend said Sutherland had spoken to her mother before the incident and said she was on her way home from visiting a relative in North Miami-Dade. Police are trying to figure out why she was driving north on the highway when she was shot and the BMW crashed just after 2 a.m.

Video from the scene showed the driver’s side window blown out and covered with tape and several other bullet holes on the same side of the car.

Police haven’t said if they believe Sutherland’s most severe injuries were from gunfire or the accident. They said they found Sutherland after receiving a call about possible shots fired on the highway.