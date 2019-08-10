British YouTuber Marina Joyce found after police appeal

British YouTuber Marina Joyce has been found "safe and well" following a police appeal for information about her disappearance.

Ms Joyce, 22, had been missing for ten days and the Metropolitan Police appealed to the public for information as part of its investigation into her disappearance.

On Saturday afternoon, Haringey Police tweeted: "We had appealed for help to locate Marina Joyce, 22, reported #missing from #Haringey - she has been located & is safe and well."

Missing People, a charity which had also appealed for information, confirmed she had been found.

More than two million people are subscribed to her YouTube channel, which posts about fashion and make up.