Police appeal for information on Washington couple's 'suspicious' disappearance

Police are searching for a married couple who mysteriously disappeared this week in "suspicious" circumstances and have appealed to the public for any information.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said that Karen Koep and her husband, identified only as Davido, from Washington state, have been missing for several days.

The alarm was raised on Monday when officers carried out a welfare check at the couple's home in the Lake Forest development, north of Seattle, after one of them failed to turn up for work.

Deputies "found that the husband and wife were missing and circumstances surrounding their disappearance is suspicious," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

Police appeal for information over Washington State couple's 'suspicious' disappearance (Thurston County Sheriff)

Their car was later found on a street in Lacey, east of Olympia, near where Koep works as a chiropractor, according to a listing on Zocdoc.

Commenters on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook posts praised her work as a chiropractor and spoke of their shock over her disappearance. “That’s my chiropractor. She is wonderful. I hope all is well!” one wrote.

The sheriff's office released a picture of the 2015 silver Toyota Yaris in the hopes it would generate some leads from the public.

"To ensure the integrity of the investigation we have not released many details. But, if you saw the above-pictured vehicle, please contact us at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us or through dispatch, 360-704-2740," the sheriff's office said.

Both local and state authorities are now involved in the search.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com