Police appeal order to turn over documents in 2010 cold case

·1 min read

MADISON, Conn. (AP) — Police in a wealthy Connecticut town where the 2010 killing of Barbara Hamburg remains unsolved are fighting a judge's order to turn over investigative files to two documentary filmmakers, including Hamburg's son.

Madison police earlier this month appealed the order to the state Appellate Court, in a case that could have wide implications for access to police cold case files in the state, the Hartford Courant reported Saturday.

Barbara Hamburg was found slain outside her home on March 3, 2010, when Madison Hamburg was a teenager. The documentary looked at suspicions his family and police had about his father, Jeffrey Hamburg, who has denied involvement.

Hamburg's son, Madison Hamburg, and producer Anike Niemeyer requested the files while filming the “Murder on Middle Beach” documentary series on Barbara Hamburg's killing that ran on HBO last year. The police department rejected the request.

They appealed to the state Freedom of Information Commission, which ruled last year that police must release the files. Police initially turned over two boxes of materials to Madison Hamburg and Niemeyer, but later reversed course and appealed that ruling to Superior Court.

Judge Daniel Klau upheld the commission's ruling last month, but police appealed that decision to the state Appellate Court last week. The judge said the case raises questions about when to publicly release investigative files on a cold case.

Madison police did not return messages from the Courant seeking comment. Police have argued they do not have to release the documents because the investigation remains open.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Andrew risks ire of judge in civil case if legal team refuses to attend initial hearing

    Prince Andrew risks the wrath of a New York judge if his lawyers decline to take part in a pre-trial hearing on Monday in his sexual assault civil case.

  • 20 years after 9/11, America — and Afghanistan — have come full circle

    Somber ceremonies marking the 9/11 attacks are a hallowed annual tradition, but as the 20th anniversary arrives with the Taliban suddenly back in control of Afghanistan, America's enduring sense of loss is compounded by the realization that, in many ways, we're back where we started.

  • It could soon be safer to get an abortion in Mexico than in Texas

    A Mexico court ruling could open the gates to Texas women who may want to seek a safe abortion, now that the procedure has all been outlawed there.

  • Prince Andrew's lawyers question service of legal documents

    A U.S. court will hold a pretrial conference Monday in the civil suit filed by a woman who claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her as the two sides argue over whether the prince was properly served with documents in the case. Attorneys for the woman, Virginia Giuffre, say the documents were handed over to a Metropolitan Police officer on duty at the main gates of Andrew’s home in Windsor Great Park on Aug. 27.

  • Fort Worth parents seek second injunction against mask mandate in school district

    A mask requirement inside all Fort Worth ISD buildings goes into effect Monday. A group of parents filed another motion seeking an injunction after an appeals court denied their first request.

  • Two women campaign to become France's 1st female president

    Two French politicians kicked off their presidential campaigns Sunday, seeking to become France’s first female leader in next year’s spring election. The far-right National Rally party's Marine Le Pen and Paris' Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, both launched their presidential platforms in widely expected moves. This includes battles among multiple potential candidates on the right — including another female politician Valerie Pecresse — and among the Greens.

  • 2 LASD deputies injured in chase, shooting in Palmdale

    Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were injured after a chase ended in a deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale, officials say.

  • Canadian Pacific Railway to acquire Kansas City Southern after reopened talks

    Kansas City Southern on Sunday said it has agreed to be acquired by Canadian Pacific Railway, in a deal that would create the only railway to run from Canada to Mexico.Behind the scenes: This is the second time that KCS has agreed to be acquired by Canadian Pacific. It first accepted a takeover offer in March, but then walked away in May after a higher bid was submitted by rival railroad operator Canadian National Railroad. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • In Hungary, pope says anti-Semitism 'fuse' must not be allowed to burn

    Pope Francis called on Sunday for vigilance against a rise in anti-Semitism, saying during a brief trip to Hungary this was a "fuse that must not be allowed to burn." More than half a million Hungarian Jews were killed in the Holocaust, which destroyed a once-vibrant culture across the country. Today, there are about 75,000 to 100,000 Jews in Hungary, the largest number in central Europe, according to the World Jewish Congress, with most of them in Budapest.

  • Now more than ever, offensive line recruiting is crucial for Texas

    No coach has a bigger three months of recruiting than Kyle Flood. A total overhaul is needed with some of the top prospects in the country.

  • Ronaldo's Man United return lives up to the hype

    Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle react to Cristiano Ronaldo's storybook second debut for Manchester United.

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick exits Washington debut with hip injury

    Ryan Fitzpatrick was knocked out of his debut as Washington’s starting quarterback Sunday with a right hip injury. Fitzpatrick was injured on a hit from Uchenna Nwosu midway through the second quarter of the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Nwosu blew past new Washington left tackle Charles Leno before getting to Fitzpatrick.

  • Gov vetoes North Carolina bill limiting K-12 racial teaching

    North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed two bills on Friday that would have limited how public school teachers can discuss certain racial concepts and raised penalties on those who engage in violent protests. The vetoed education bill was part of a national effort by Republicans in more than two dozen states to combat views they associated with “critical race theory,” a framework legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the belief that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and maintains the dominance of whites in society. GOP lawmakers across the country have used “critical race theory” and “indoctrination” as catchall phrases to describe racial concepts they find objectionable, including white privilege, systemic inequality and inherent bias.

  • Kirsten Dunst Announces Birth of Second Child with Jesse Plemons, a Baby Boy: 'He's an Angel'

    Kirsten Dunst reveals she and Jesse Plemons welcomed their son, James Robert, four months ago

  • Surprise! OITNB 's Uzo Aduba Secretly Married Filmmaker Robert Sweeting in 2020

    "They are celebrating their one-year anniversary this year," a source tells PEOPLE

  • Tennis Star ‘Embarrassed’ at Sport’s Response to Alexander Zverev Abuse Allegations

    ”I felt like they were a little bit hush-hush about the whole thing, and just waiting for it to pass,” Milos Raonic says of governing body ATP

  • Man presumed dead after trying to jump across Devil's Churn inlet on Oregon coast

    The Devil's Churn is a narrow water passage on the Pacific coast known for its extreme currents.

  • 1 dead, 5 others wounded in shooting on Chicago's Far South Side

    CHICAGO — Six people were shot — one of them fatally and another critically injured — on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday night. A 15-year-old girl also was among the wounded, Chicago police said. Authorities said the six people were outside and walking to their vehicles in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue in West Pullman around 9:40 p.m. Someone in another vehicle “fired multiple ...

  • One Of California’s Favorite Escapes May Never Be The Same Because Of Climate Change

    “I'm not trying to say the sky is falling, but it may be. We just don't know yet.”View Entire Post ›

  • New capsule installed within pedestal where Lee statue stood

    Workers at the site in Virginia's capital where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was taken down this week installed a new time capsule Saturday within the statue's massive pedestal, after efforts to locate an 1887 capsule were suspended. The capsule's installation, which a state government official confirmed was completed Saturday morning, contains remembrances of current events, including those related to COVID-19 and protests over racial injustice. It was demonstrations last year over racism and police brutality nationwide — including in Richmond — following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that led Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to order the removal of the enormous Lee statue.