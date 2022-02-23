Police appeal for witnesses as family and school mourn murdered 21-year-old cellist

A New York state university has shared concert footage of one of the school’s prized cellist students in a tribute after she was shot dead near the upstate campus last week.

Elizabeth “Beth” Howell, 21, from Patterson, New York, was scheduled to graduate this year from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in music education. The accomplished performer would have been featured on Thursday as the principal cellist with SUNY Potsdam’s Crane Symphony; in honour of her memory, the concert has been postponed and a faculty-led vigil is planned in its place.

The young musician was found shot dead on Friday on a road near the university campus, briefly prompting a lockdown warning before authorities established the killing was an isolated incident.

A man 10 years the student’s senior has been arrested and charged in connection with her death – though a motive for the attack and the relationship between the pair have not yet been released.

Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena, New York, has been arrested in connection with the death of SUNY Potsdam senior Beth Howell, 21 (New York State Police)

He has been charged with second degree murder and remains in custody at St Lawrence County Jail after being remanded without bail.

The victim’s parents believe she was in the “wrong place [at the] wrong time”.

“She was the type of person that didn’t have enemies, and certainly no one that would want to kill her,” her father, Joe Howell, told the New York Post.

New York authorities this week are appealing for witnesses from the Friday incident, releasing a photo of the arrested suspect along with his associated vehicle. According to a police report, three shots were fired before Ms Howell was found unresponsive on the road; despite the efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“On the date of the homicide, Mr Snow was observed operating a gray Honda Civic bearing NY registration KVE2731. The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side door,” reads a 20 February release from the state police, which constitute one of six agencies looking into Ms Howell’s murder.

“The investigation has determined that the vehicle passed through Potsdam, Hopkinton, Malone, Westville, Hogansburg and Massena between 5:00 p.m and 8:30 p.m. on February 18. Anyone who may have seen Snow and the vehicle during these times” is urged to contact authorities, the release continued.

A New York State Police spokeswoman on Wednesday told The Independent that no new updates regarding the status of the investigation were being released.

NY authorities have released the image of a vehicle associated with arrested man Michael J. Snow, 31, and have appealed for witnesses to come forward from Friday night (New York State Police)

Meanwhile, Ms Howell’s friends and family continue to mourn her loss – as they deal with the shock. Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Brewster, New York.

According to an obituary posted on the Beecher Funeral Home webpage, Ms Howell was born on 8 December 2000 and, “at a young age you could tell she was a force and a happy child who grew into a talented woman with a bright smile and personality.

“She was an active member in her community, beginning with the Danbury Music Centre where she performed with all of their orchestras as well as dancing in their Nutcracker ballet. She accomplished many things in her lifetime. She was a Commanding Officer at Brewster High School’s chapter of NJROTC and captain of the Girls’ Varsity Swim Team her senior year.

“She had a kind, beautiful soul that touched the lives of everyone she met. Beth knew what she wanted out of life and went for it without hesitation. She loved SUNY Potsdam and was proud to perform with the Crane Symphony Orchestra and the Crane Chamber Orchestra. She studied diligently to achieve her goals of becoming a cellist and a music educator. She worked hard and it showed in the mesmerizing way she would perform.”

On campus, classes were cancelled the Monday after Ms Howell’s body was found. A vigil was being held on Wednesday.

In a message to the SUNY Potsdam community on Tuesday, Dean Eric Duchscherer wrote: “There is an empty seat today where Beth should be sitting. We grieve her loss and uphold her memory today, as one campus community, determined never to forget her life and her immense potential.”

The dean of students continued: “Since the call first came in about this incident, University Police has been working tirelessly to assist in the investigation and to provide heightened campus security—and we are grateful for their efforts.

“While the suspect is in custody and there is no longer an active threat, University Police remains available to provide safety escorts for students ... While you may see speculation on social media or hear theories about the case in town, remember that the official accurate updates will all come from New York State Police or the District Attorney’s Office.

“It can take a while for criminal cases to be resolved, and even then, we may never know the motive behind this incident. While we are all seeking answers, we must allow this legal process to play out, as difficult as that may be.”

According to the obituary for Ms Howell, she is survived by “her bearded dragon Toby, her cat Zoe, parents Ann and Joe, and siblings Ben, Debbie, and Katie, as well as The Aunts, her Uncles and Grandmother.”

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made the student’s name to the Danbury Music Centre, the obituary says.